Man seriously injured after car plows through rock barrier in Nuuanu

Two cars ended up in a stream after a crash in Nuuanu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A 35-year-old man was seriously injured Friday after the truck he was driving plowed through a rock barrier and ended up partially hanging over a stream.

The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on Judd Street.

Paramedics treated the man for cuts and pain to his upper body and legs and took him to an area hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.