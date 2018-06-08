In good news for Big Island tourism, cruise line confirms it plans to return

The Pride of America cruise ship bypassed a port call in Kona because of bad air quality. (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

The Pride of America is coming back.

The cruise ship had canceled several stops in Kona and Hilo since eruptions began on the Big Island.

But on Friday, Norwegian Cruise Line announced it would be adding the ports back onto its Pride of America itinerary.

"As we have always said, Hawaii is an incredible destination," the cruise lines said. "We have visited its ports for well over a decade and we are very happy to be returning to Hilo and Kona. Please know that the safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority so we will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation."

Officials didn't release further details on specific dates.

Norwegian's decision to bypass Kona and Hilo in recent weeks comes as tourism on the Big Island continues to be hit hard by the eruptions of Kilauea in the lower east rift zone and at the summit crater.

