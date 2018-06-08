Open House: Check out these new listings in Downtown Honolulu - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Open House: Check out these new listings in Downtown Honolulu

On today's Sunrise Open House, we will feature downtown condos, all have come on the market in the last 10 days.

We will begin in Harbor Square with a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with 1 parking.

It has 773 square feet of interior space and a lanai of almost 100 square feet.

Harbor Square was built in 1971, but this unit was completely updated in 2016.

There's new electrical, plumbing, central AC, appliances, cabinetry and flooring.

Enjoy a large walk-in closet and exterior storage.

Monthly maintenance fees are $736 and include electricity, cable, internet, along with other common expenses.

Harbor Square 1 bedroom listed at $475,000.

Next stop, Capitol Place for a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 tandem parking spaces.

This condo, built in 2008, has 1,085 square feet of living space and no lanai.

The listing boasts of a Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System and 3 Brand New Split AC units.

There's a large storage unit included.

Maintenance fees are $950 per month and include upgraded cable... that means Showtime, HBO, DVR, and high speed WiFi.

Capitol Place 2 bedroom offered at $828,000.

Finally, let's check out a top-floor penthouse in Harbor Court.

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with THREE parking spaces.

The interior is more than 1900 square feet.

Built in 1994, this unit has been well-maintained.

From the 41st floor you will have sweeping views of Honolulu Harbor, Aloha Tower and the mountains as well.

Maintenance fees are pretty steep at $1,804 per month.

Harbor Court 3 bedroom penthouse available for $1,276,750.

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend. 

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Hawaii News Now headlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump says Kim summit all about attitude, not preparation

    Trump says Kim summit all about attitude, not preparation

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:40:59 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-06-09 00:43:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during a photo opportunity at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during a photo opportunity at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is welcoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House for consultations before the U.S. leader sits down with North Korea's Kim Jong Un next week in Singapore.More >>
    President Donald Trump is welcoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House for consultations before the U.S. leader sits down with North Korea's Kim Jong Un next week in Singapore.More >>

  • New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe

    New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:11:44 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-06-09 00:42:57 GMT
    The new charges were unsealed Friday against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and longtime associate Paul Manafort. (Source: Jose Luis Magana/AP)The new charges were unsealed Friday against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and longtime associate Paul Manafort. (Source: Jose Luis Magana/AP)

    Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.

    More >>

    Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.

    More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:51:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-06-09 00:42:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly