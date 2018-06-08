Saint-Germain Bakery announces plans to close its doors

Bad news for bread lovers: Saint-Germain Bakery is closing its doors.

The company made the announcement Thursday on its website, saying it made the call after struggling in recent years.

In an open letter, the company also thanked its loyal customers.

"Although this has been a very difficult decision, we wish to express our heartfelt appreciation and ask for your understanding," the company said, in the letter. "Especially to all of our customers who have patronized our bakeries since we first opened, we thank you for gracing Saint-Germain with your warm aloha throughout the years."

The company opened in 1977, and has four retail locations on Oahu. A total number of employees who work for the company was not immediately available.

The company is slated to close in August, the letter said, but an exact closure date will be announced sometime this summer.

