Want to start the path of the sword? Have you ever wanted to be a Musketeer, Gallant Knight, or Jedi? Our sword sampler workshop held at Power Yoga Hawaii on 6/24 will introduce you to a variety of sword arts. We have plenty of weapons and safety gear to get you started! Check www.hawaiisaberacademy.com or email keith@precisionparkour.com for more information.
