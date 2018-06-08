Kalua Pig Festival Features Free Evening Concert by Maunalua

Kalaeloa has increasingly become a center of family-friendly activities, drawing people from across the island who love activities like airsoft, bowling and ziplining. To celebrate, the first Kalaeloa Play Day – hosted and sponsored by Hunt Companies – will be held on Sunday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering activities for the whole family at four distinct entertainment sites.

The First Annual Kalua Pig Festival will be held simultaneously at Coral Crater Adventure Park as part of the day’s festivities.

Free and discounted activities will be offered June 10 at Barbers Point Bowling Center, Coral Crater Adventure Park, Dogs of War Airsoft and K1 Speed – all within just over one mile of each other. In addition, each of the Play Day entertainment sites will offer free activities like face-painting and bubble soccer that are sure to please the entire family.

Coral Crater Adventure Park will put its own spin on the Kalaeloa Play Day celebration with the free First Annual Kalua Pig Festival, where foodies can take part in this celebration of one of Hawai`i’s favorite traditional foods. The Festival will feature a variety of custom-created kalua pig dishes, prepared by many of the best restaurants in Hawai`i. Free live entertainment at Coral Crater will feature Halau `O Kaululaua`e with Kumu Mikiala Lidstone starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a kalua pig demonstration. Maunalua will headline the event with a concert at 6:30 p.m.

Each of the four Play Day entertainment sites will offer special discounts on June 10; in addition, multi-site entertainment packages are available by advance purchase at www.kalaeloaplayday.com. There will be ample free parking is available at each of the Play Day entertainment venues. To purchase multi-activity package tickets or more information on the Kalaeloa Play Day events, visit kalaeloaplayday.com.

For more information about the Kalua Pig Festival, visit www.kaluapigfestival.com.

