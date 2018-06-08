Forecast: Shifting winds expected to bring vog to smaller islands

The trade winds we have been enjoying have shifted to southeasterly. That is quickly making it feel more humid and by afternoon will bring vog to Maui County, Oahu, and perhaps Kauai.

Expect some showers and fuzzy sunshine. The NWS forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies.

Honolulu afternoon high will be a sticky 86 degrees.

Expect shower activity into Saturday with a gradual drying trend on Sunday and Monday. Volcanic emissions from the Kilauea volcano and east rift zone will push west and northwest of emission sources with ash and Pele's hair moving as far north as Hilo on Friday.

Volcanic haze emissions or vog may lift toward the smaller islands in these shifting winds.

High pressure will build back in across the state on Sunday with moderate Trade Winds returning to a more east to northeast direction pushing volcanic emissions towards the southwest away from most of the island population centers.

Surf is building along south and west shores, but should stay just below advisory levels. A reinforcing south swell is due Sunday. Waves today will be 4-7 feet south, 3-5 feet west and east, 2-4 feet north.

Special weather statement for trace ashfall and Pele's hair issued for North Kau, South Hilo, and the Saddle Region on the Island of Hawaii. The southeast winds will carry the ash to neighborhood that have not previously been in the advisory area.

Winter weather advisory for Big Island summits above 12,000 feet. Freezing rain and fog. Some ice accumulation. Drive with caution.

Box jellyfish possible along south and some west shorelines. Check with lifeguards.

- Dan Cooke

This story may be updated.

