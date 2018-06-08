First Hawaiian monk seal pup of the season born in Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - The first monk seal pup born in Hawaii this year is a female.

The Garden Island reported Thursday that the female monk seal pup has already been weaned and is learning to forage for her own food on the south side of Kauai.

Jamie Thompton, Kauai marine mammal response coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says they expect a few more monk seal pups will be born this season.

The female pup was born on April 20 and stayed with her mother for 37 days before being weaned.

Volunteers say it's good that the first pup of the season is a female because more females are needed to grow the monk seal population.

A stillborn pup was also born in April on Oahu.

