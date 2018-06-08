Eager fans line up more than 24 hours before Bruno Mars concert tickets go on sale

Grammy Award-winning musician Bruno Mars is coming back to Hawaii – and this time, he's performing at Aloha Stadium.

Grammy Award-winning musician Bruno Mars is coming back to Hawaii – and this time, he's performing at Aloha Stadium.

Tickets for the highly anticipated Bruno Mars concert in Hawaii don’t go on sale until Saturday morning, but eager fans began lining up at Aloha Stadium more than 24 hours prior.

Aloha Stadium announced on Thursday that it would allow the public to line up starting Friday at 8 a.m., but the first person showed up as early as Thursday with more people filling in Friday around 6 a.m.

Even though stadium officials are allowing people to line up early, they say buying them online – on Ticketmaster – is the best way for fans to get their hands on tickets.

Tickets for Mars’ Nov. 10 concert go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. Hawaii time online and at the venue box office. They range in price from $49.50 to $125, and there’s a limit of only four tickets per transaction.

Ticketmaster purchases will be restricted to credit cards with Hawaii billing zip codes only until June 11 at 10 a.m. Hawaii time.

Stadium officials are anticipating 36,000 people to attend.

Mars last performed in Hawaii at the Blaisdell Arena in April of 2014, at the start of his "Moonshine Jungle" World Tour. Tickets for his three shows were snatched up in record-setting time, within just a few hours.

People also stood in long lines waiting to buy tickets only to find out that they were sold out within hours. It’s believed that many of these tickets were sold to scalpers on the mainland.

The incident changed the landscape of big concerts in Hawaii, prompting lawmakers to push legislation preventing people from scalping tickets.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.