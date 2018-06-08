5.2-magnitude quake strikes near Kilauea summit, but no tsunami threat

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the summit of Kilauea on Friday morning, but there was no tsunami threat, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake happened around 2:45 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported another ash explosion around the same time. It’s unclear exactly how high the ash plume went up, but officials believe it was less than 10,000 feet above sea level.

Geologists say they predicted an explosion due to a recent increase an earthquake activity in the summit area.

Officials warn communities downwind of the summit to be aware of ashfall.

Good morning Kilauea: fissure 8 fountains to 230 ft; lava enters the ocean at Kapoho Bay and Vacationland; sunrise highlights gas plume at the summit. https://t.co/1mwIrn0yK3 pic.twitter.com/juYRFQ8aDv — USGS Volcanoes?? (@USGSVolcanoes) June 8, 2018

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.