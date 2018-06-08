A Hawaiian music artist is hoping a priceless instrument will be returned

Band member Chris Kamaka played the instrument for Japan's prince and princess just two days prior. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Ho'okena musician Chris Kamaka is hoping to get back the bass he's been playing for three decades.

Kamaka says the instrument was taken from his car some time Thursday morning.

He was parked on South Street just across Kamaka Ukulele when he noticed his back passenger window was shattered and the instrument was gone.

"They must've been pretty desperate," Kamaka said. "They must've been scoping out the place and then just saw the instrument, broke my window, (and) just had time enough to grab it and run."

The large — but fragile — instrument has been played by Kamaka for more than 30 years.

He's hoping whoever took it will do what's right.

"If he's out there listening, you know, just return it," Kamaka said.

Just two days earlier, he used it to perform for the Prince and Princess of Japan at a reception at Washington Place.

The instrument is a three-quarter size "K" bass, and was in a dark blue case. It's more than 70 years old, and Kamaka considers it to be priceless.

"There's nothing like it, you know. It's just real meaningful for our family. For me and my family," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

