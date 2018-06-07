New photos show extent of damage to Halemaumau Crater overlook area

A crack is seen at the former Halema‘uma‘u parking lot after extreme volcanic activity damaged the area. (IMAGE: U.S. Geological Survey)

Amid ongoing explosive eruptions at Kilauea's summit, new images show the incredible extent of damage at the former Halemaumau Crater overlook.

The parking lot has been closed since June 2008 for safety reasons.

And recently, a U.S. Geological Survey scientist was able to visit the area.

A site visit found extensive, large cracks in the pavement.

The USGS says some of the cracks were first noted around May 13, but have now grown to be "dominant features" of the parking lot.

In other pictures, large ballistic blocks appear strewn throughout the lot. The USGS says the largest blocks measure 18 inches in diameter.

