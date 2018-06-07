With few options, evacuees make homes out of tents at Big Island shelters

As Hawaii County and the state discuss what to do about hundreds of lava evacuees, the first temporary housing project is already being built — without government help.

Authorities are scrambling to find short- and long-term housing options for lava evacuees. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Tents have popped up as makeshift homes in the parking lots of designated shelters. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Parking lots outside several evacuation shelters in Puna are turning into tent cities.

Many of the campers are in search of privacy and want to protect the few belongings they have left.

Outside the Pahoa shelter, four cars covered in canopies are now home to a family of 15.

"We just got an air mattress that we're putting up now," said Zelda Kanakaole. "In here we have two of the kids that sleep inside this car."

It's been a month since Kanakaole and her family evacuated their home in Kapoho.

She thought she found a rental unit. But says the home initially advertised for $1,100 a month was suddenly relisted for close to $2,000.

"Right now it's so hard because there's limited houses in the area," said Kanakaole. "We need more help. At least do a rent control thing here."

The parking lots outside the shelter are lined with of rows of evacuees. On Thursday officials counted nearly 250 campers that's after many had already gone to work.

"The most important thing for these people who are displaced is housing," said Roann Okamura, Department of Parks and Recreation.

Okamura says the county is doing the best it can with the resources available. But says for people to really start getting their lives in order they need a roof over their head.

"Eventually people are going to need their own private space. It's good to go camping but over a month is a little too long," said Okamura.

In the meantime, Kanakaole is doing everything she can to keep her family together and somewhat comfortable.

"It's going to be a long haul," said Kanakaole.

She knows this is a problem that won't be solved overnight.

The Salvation Army distribution center on the grounds of the Pahoa shelter is excepting donations for camping gear.

