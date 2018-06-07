Oahu's second largest food bank reopens after historic flood

Coverage of severe flooding that's devastated communities on Kauai and Oahu.More >>
Coverage of severe flooding that's devastated communities on Kauai and Oahu.More >>
PHOTOS: Tiny homes offer glimmer of hope for lava evacueesMore >>
PHOTOS: Tiny homes offer glimmer of hope for lava evacueesMore >>
Mobile users may need to click here to see photos. Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.More >>
Mobile users may need to click here to see photos. Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.More >>
PHOTOS: 2018 Na Hoku Hanohano AwardsMore >>
PHOTOS: 2018 Na Hoku Hanohano AwardsMore >>
Volcanic activity at Halemaumau crater has officials and Big Island residents concerned about air quality in Puna.More >>
Volcanic activity at Halemaumau crater has officials and Big Island residents concerned about air quality in Puna.More >>
Every year, May 1 is celebrated as Lei Day in Hawaii.More >>
Every year, May 1 is celebrated as Lei Day in Hawaii.More >>