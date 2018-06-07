Janus Garramone: 'He’s been a lesson to all of us to just go with the flow'

For this Big Island family, evacuating from their longtime home has a particular challenge. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Janus Garramone says evacuating with her son, who has severe disabilities, has been incredibly tough. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Like many evacuees, Janus Garramone and her 17-year-old son, Ravi, have had an uphill battle since the lava started flowing.

Part of the struggle has been related to Ravi’s respiratory issues and brittle bone disease.

“He’s has hundreds of fractures,” Garramone said. “He can break a bone from coughing too hard.”

The family has had to move hospital beds, lifts and other equipment for Ravi.

And the teen stayed on oxygen for several days at a time due to the poor air quality.

For now, the Lelani Estates family are living for free in a Hawaiian Paradise Park vacation rental.

But the Garramones are unsure how they’ll be able to find the $9,000 to stay for the next six months.

Last week, Garramone was unsure if she’d ever see her home for 40 years again.

“Moving isn’t something I’ve ever anticipated and it’s heartbreaking to go from having a beautiful home on five acres to being pretty much homeless,” she said.

Worries about her son's needs and her home have taken a toll on the mother, but she believes Ravi’s uplifting spirit is getting her through it.

“He’s been a lesson to all of us to just go with the flow,” she said.

This profile is part of our digital series, "Pele's Path: People of Puna."

