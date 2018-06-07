New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Hundreds of homes have been claimed by lava in Kapoho and surrounding areas. (Image: Mick Kalber/Tropical Visions Video)

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.

The lava destroyed hundreds of homes, forever changing the landscape and forming a new shoreline that is expected to keep growing.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that the lava feeding that flow is still active and there's no way to know when the eruption will end or if more lava-spewing vents will open.

Lava filled Kapoho Bay and created land that now juts out nearly a mile from the former shoreline.

That new land is owned by the state, but the peninsula won't look like the lush green farmland that dominates that region of the Big Island anytime soon.

