Sea Life Park celebrates its last concert of the Makapu`u Twilight Concert Series

Sea Life Park Hawai’i announces an exciting new season of its Makapu`u Twilight Concert Series for 2018. The stellar three-concert lineup will showcase celebrated local musicians and the beauty of the Makapu`u Meadows, with Saturday shows set for April 14, May 12 and June 9.

“We’re delighted to usher in another season of this one-of-a kind concert event,” said Valerie King, Sea Life Park’s general manager. “Now in its third year, the series has become a wonderful annual gathering for the local community and visitors alike to experience live music from some of Hawaii’s biggest names and the starlit majesty of Waimanalo.”

Tickets to all three performances are on sale now, with general admission priced as low as $39.50 and VIP at $47.00 during an Early Bird period through the end of March. VIP packages also offer early entry into the park after after 12:00 p.m, early access to seating, artist meet-and-greets and more! Guests that purchase a VIP experience for all three evenings enjoy significant savings.

Venue gates open at 4 p.m. for those with VIP tickets, 5 p.m. for all other tickets, with performances from 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Food and beverages including poké, kalua pig, or teriyaki chicken bowls, somen salad, popcorn and more will be available for purchase on site at the Makapu`u Meadows. Tickets may be purchased at Seal Life Park’s box office, by contacting the Park at (808) 259-2500 or via sealifeparkhawaii.com.

