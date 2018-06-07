Aaron & Jordan Kandell, writers of ADRIFT

Twin brothers Aaron & Jordan Kandell co-wrote Disney's hit movie Moana. In this weekends box office, of the three new wide releases in North America, their lost-at-sea adventure Adrift registered strongest, making $11.6 million.

Born and raised in Hawaii, Aaron and Jordan Kandell grew up surfing, kayaking, paddling and diving. The ocean is integral to who who they are. It makes sense that their first major screenwriting credit is MOANA, the second, ADRIFT.

