Aaron & Jordan Kandell, writers of ADRIFT

Twin brothers Aaron & Jordan Kandell co-wrote Disney's hit movie Moana. In this weekends box office, of the three new wide releases in North America, their lost-at-sea adventure Adrift registered strongest, making $11.6 million.
Born and raised in Hawaii, Aaron and Jordan Kandell grew up surfing, kayaking, paddling and diving. The ocean is integral to who who they are. It makes sense that their first major screenwriting credit is MOANA, the second, ADRIFT.
Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.