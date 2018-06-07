Business Report: Pending home sales on Oahu. What are the price points?

Usually I just give one price, the median price.

On Oahu the house median is currently 778.

Half the houses sell for more, half for less, than 778.

But let’s drill down deeper.

OAHU PENDING SALES

$550,000 and below – 520

$550,000-$650,000 – 611

$650,000-800,000 – 1,148

$800,000-$1.1 million – 1,017

$1.1 million and above - 800

Of those 800 million-dollar homes, almost 200 are $2 million and above.

