Business Report: Pending home sales on Oahu. What are the price points?

Usually I just give one price, the median price.
On Oahu the house median is currently 778.
Half the houses sell for more, half for less, than 778.
But let’s drill down deeper.
OAHU PENDING SALES
$550,000 and below – 520
$550,000-$650,000 – 611
$650,000-800,000 – 1,148
$800,000-$1.1 million – 1,017
$1.1 million and above - 800
Of those 800 million-dollar homes, almost 200 are $2 million and above.
Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.