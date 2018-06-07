Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned nursery in Waimanalo

Honolulu firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out Thursday morning in Waimanalo.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the first call around 6:10 a.m. on Hihimanu Street.

Fire officials said it’s an abandoned nursery near the Hawaii Job Corps Center.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within minutes of arriving on scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

This story will be updated.

