Forecast: Get ready for a change in winds that could bring vog

The trades will be in the 10-20 mph range today and will bring frequent, passing showers to the islands. Windward, mauka, and leeward neighborhoods will all get wet at times.

High today in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected through the weekend, although winds may weaken and shift to the east-southeast on Friday and Saturday. Trade showers will be somewhat active into Saturday with a gradual drying trend Sunday. Volcanic emissions from the Kilauea volcano may lift northward toward the smaller islands Friday and Saturday.

Surf has moderated over the past 24 hours, but will pop back up again along south and some west shores tomorrow. An advisory-sized swell is expected with an advisory-sized reinforcement due in on Sunday. East shores will drop as the winds subside on Friday.

Waves today will be 3-4 feet east, 2-4 feet south and north, 2-3 feet west.

Box Jellyfish are likely along south and some west shores. Check with lifeguards before you or the kids approach water's edge.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

- Dan Cooke

