Water main break shuts down street in Kakaako

A water main break has shut down a portion of Coral Street in Kakaako on Thursday morning.

The break happened around 3 a.m.

The Board of Water Supply is responding but has not released further details.

A Hawaii News Now crew on scene reported water gushing from under a business warehouse.

Honolulu police said Coral Street is shut down between Pohukaina and Auahi streets.

This story will be updated.

