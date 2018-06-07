HFD responding to fire at Alicia's Market in Kalihi

Honolulu fire crews responded to a blaze at Alicia's Market early Thursday (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu firefighters are battling a blaze Thursday morning at Alicia's Market, a popular grocery store and eatery in Kalihi.

More than 35 firefighters arrived at around 5 a.m. to the building on Mokauea Street and Democrat Street.

Fire officials said it's not known where the fire is exactly, but it's being listed as a kitchen fire.

A plume of smoke was seen emanating from the roof.

Alicia's is a longtime family-run business in Kalihi that has become popular islandwide for its plate lunches and poke.



