HFD responding to fire at Alicia's Market in Kalihi

Honolulu fire crews responded to a blaze at Alicia's Market early Thursday (Image: Hawaii News Now) Honolulu fire crews responded to a blaze at Alicia's Market early Thursday (Image: Hawaii News Now)
KALIHI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu firefighters are battling a blaze Thursday morning at Alicia's Market, a popular grocery store and eatery in Kalihi. 

More than 35 firefighters arrived at around 5 a.m. to the building on Mokauea Street and Democrat Street. 

Fire officials said it's not known where the fire is exactly, but it's being listed as a kitchen fire. 

A plume of smoke was seen emanating from the roof.

Alicia's is a longtime family-run business in Kalihi that has become popular islandwide for its plate lunches and poke. 

This story will be updated.

