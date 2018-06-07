Accountant pleads no contest to stealing from nonprofit

HONOLULU (AP) - A former accountant accused of stealing nearly $7 million from an Oahu nonprofit organization has pleaded no contest to the charges.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports 70-year-old Lola Jean Amorin entered the no-contest plea Wednesday to 18 criminal charges, which included first-degree theft, computer fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

Amorin had worked for The Arc in Hawaii, an organization that serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

She was arrested last year and charged with stealing more than $5.7 million from her employer. A later indictment accused her of stealing nearly $7 million between December 2006 and March 2017.

Amorin is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Her husband Albert Amorin has pleaded no contest to 13 tax evasion charges.

