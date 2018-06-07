UH Professional Assembly endorses Beth Fukumoto for Congress

Beth Fukumoto received her first major endorsement in the U.S. congressional race. (Image: Beth Fukumoto)

The University of Hawaii Professional Assembly endorsed Beth Fukumoto to represent Hawaii's First Congressional district in the Democratic Primary.

The announcement marks Fukumoto's first major endorsement of the congressional race.

"We are appreciative of the many qualities you demonstrated during your interview and your work at the legislature," said Lynne Wilkins, president of UHPA, in a letter to Fukumoto regarding the announcement.

"We believe they will serve UHPA and the University System as you continue to serve Hawaii,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins added, "Your grasp of Chapter 89, the Hawaii Labor Relations Board, pressing issues that impact the retention and retaining of UH faculty, along with the leadership skills you have always demonstrated, stood out above all of the other candidates for this office."

Fukumoto will be running against several other candidates including former Hawaii Congressman Ed Case, Lt. Gov. Doug Chin, state Sen. Donna Kim, Honolulu City Council Chair Ernie Martin and state House members Beth Fukumoto and Kaniela Ing.

“I am extremely proud and humbled to receive UHPA’s endorsement,” Fukumoto said, in a news release.

“As a proud UH graduate and member of this community, I value all that the University system represents, and the tremendous contribution to our community by their faculty and staff."

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.