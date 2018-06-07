Maui police investigate after truck veers of cliff, careens into water below

Maui police are investigating after a white pick-up truck veered off of a 200-foot cliff on Wednesday. (Image: Sandy Conway)

Maui police are investigating an accident after a truck apparently drove off a 200-foot cliff on Hana Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:44 p.m., a white pickup truck was traveling north on the major roadway when it drove off the cliff at the top of Maliko Gulch toward Hookipa, according to police.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the 2013 GMC truck partially submerged in water at the bottom of the cliff. The man driving the truck was found inside.

First responders pronounced the 47-year-old Haiku man dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the name of the driver. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.