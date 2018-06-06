Residents grapple with new reality as lava claims homes, alters landscapes

Thousands of people have evacuated Puna in the last month as their neighborhoods are inundated with volcanic activity. (Image: Mick Kalber/Tropical Visions Video)

Thousands of people in lower Puna have evacuated in the past month as cataclysmic volcanic activity overwhelms neighborhoods with earthquakes, eruptions, and ash explosions.

In the beginning, residents in the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens neighborhoods were receiving the brunt of activity, but over the weekend, Madame Pele began switching gears — claiming hundreds of homes, a 400-year-old lake, and a treasured bay in Kapoho.

The recent decimation of most of Vacationland and Kapoho Beach Lots is believed to be the most destructive day of any eruption in modern times. Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency officials estimate at least 500 houses have been claimed by lava.

Even the homes that are still standing are inaccessible due to lava blocking several major roadways.

"You have to have been there to feel it and have experienced it, to appreciate how great it was and what we've lost as a community," said Steve Neill, a Big Island resident who lost his Kapoho Beach Lots home to lava.

"My little house is one house and we'll get by with it — but the loss of that community, that place I don't know what ... It was just wonderful beyond words really, and it's all gone," Neill said.

"It's like it died and we have a right to mourn it, and we have a right to miss it, but we've got to carry on," Neill said.

Among those who lost homes in the ongoing eruptions was Big Island Mayor Harry Kim and County Managing Director Wil Okabe.

Kim addressed downtrodden residents at a community meeting in Kapoho on Tuesday, asking the community to remain strong during this difficult time.

"In the darkest of times I asked you to stick with us. Together, all of us, as a community," he said. "If we have the will, we will make it better. Hang in people, we'll get it done," Kim said.

Meanwhile residents and visitors alike are still processing the recent loss of Kapoho Bay, a popular snorkeling and fishing spot along the Big Island coastline.

On Tuesday, a powerful flow from fissure 8 entered the ocean, covering the bay and forming new land. The drastic change in Kapoho's landscape has garnered strong responses from community members and visitors alike.

"It's incredibly saddening," said Jason Hills, whose father lives in Kapoho. "Kapoho was one of the last special places along that entire coastline."

"(It) was just a little calm water gem where people could play, swim, hang out in the tide pools," Hills said. "Now it's just a big hunk of lava rock."

Dane DuPont, who has been helping track homes destroyed in the eruptions, said the lava flow inundating entire Kapoho subdivisions is a "worst-case scenario."

"We lost something beautiful today," said DuPont on hearing the news about the bay that once teemed with marine life.

Makani Gregg, a Kapoho resident whose home is still standing, says being able to return to her home just to see it — even though she couldn't stay — was incredibly meaningful.

Gregg also said that even though she feels her house will be spared, she finds the pervasive uncertainty incredibly stressful.

"I understand this whole process in the sense that ... it is a Pele cycle and that nothing is in your control, nothing is in your hands and as human beings we are learning how to cope with that and how to adjust to that," Gregg said.

