Naked parties at Honolulu rental trigger eviction, city investigation

Renter, Amy Highmoor, with her hanai brother, Brent Thomas, say they're not trying to cause any trouble. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

In an exclusive upper Nuuanu neighborhood, a rental home has been hosting naked parties advertised on the internet for swingers.

It's getting the attention of neighbors, police and politicians.

"In the evening, there's a big canvas put right in the front by the driveway because there was naked people running around in the yard," said Cathy Kobayashi, a neighbor on Kaohinani Drive.

It's called "The Freedom House" — advertised on ipartynaked.com with a schedule of events. On Wednesday night, there's naked yoga. While the website says it's not a business, earlier versions offered to rent out the house for kink parties and other sexy gatherings.

"There is something illegal going on there. There's something bad," said Kobayashi.

"So I said 'Hey, I heard you have Naked Taco Tuesday and he invited me in," said Kobayashi's granddaughter, Cathy Lowenberg.

She was worried about her grandmother's safety so she wanted to investigate for herself.

"Certain areas were marked for a VIP. She (party host) explained that certain areas would be open later and that there's a fee to get into other parts of the house."

Hawaii News Now was invited in as well. Renter Amy Highmoor said she's the host of the parties, but that it's not a business.

"Absolutely not. I make no profit basically people give donations," said Highmoor.

Highmoor got emotional as she talked about how her her nudist parties allow people to be free and that she's a victim of harassment.

"Some get to be nude, some don't. They don't want to they don't have to it's about being real," she said through tears.

But the property management company, Sakuma Realty, is now suing to get Highmoor and her parties evicted while the city is investigating.

