UH West Oahu awards $33M contract for construction of new creative media building

The University of Hawaii West Oahu is currently in the design development phase of its new creative media building. This is a picture of a rendering. (Image: University of Hawaii West Oahu)

The University of Hawaii at West Oahu awarded a multi-million dollar contract on Wednesday to build a new creative media building on the school's campus in Kapolei.

The base contract of $33.2 million was awarded to contractor Kiewit Building Group, and local architect firm Next Design. The new building will encompass 42,000 square feet of production space including editing suites, a sound stage, and a 100-seat screening room.

“The Creative Media Building will be the center of our campus and system efforts to push the boundaries of advanced media/technology production in unprecedented and entrepreneurial ways,” said UH West Oahu Chancellor Maenette Benham, in a news release.

The multi-million dollar media center, which is currently in the design development phase, will also feature a cafe, three computer labs, and sound mixing suites. The building is slated to be complete in June 2020, and ready for student use in the fall 2020 semester.

"This 24-hour, state-of-the-art student production center will cement UH West Oahu's role as the hub for creative media education for the UH System and serve as a catalyst for Hawaii's creative economy,” said Chris Lee, director of the Academy for Creative Media System.

“All of us are grateful to the Legislature and the Governor as well as the Board of Regents for their support and funding for this unique facility for our students.”

