National Weather Service: Vog to shroud Big Island interior amid slow eastern winds

Officials announced on Wednesday that slow winds may bring in vog over the next two days. (Image: AP)

The National Weather Service reported on Wednesday that slow winds from the east are expected to push vog into the Big Island's interior.

The wind is expected to begin affecting vog conditions on Wednesday night and continue over the next two days.

NWS officials warn residents that volcanic gas and ash emissions may increase, potentially affecting the central and southern halves of Hawaii Island. Volcanic emissions from Kilauea may also lift northward toward the smaller islands Thursday night through Saturday, according to officials.

Trade winds should pick up again sometime over the weekend.

Those who are looking for more information concerning air quality in specific areas of the Big Island can look here.

Residents and visitors to the Big Island are advised by authorities to limit air exposure as a result of the changing wind conditions.

