Rainbow Warriors, Rios and Thomas selected in MLB draft

For the second time in two years, two players from the U.H. baseball team were selected in the MLB draft. Kekai Rios and Dylan Thomas both got the call on Wednesday, the third day of the first-year player draft.

Kahaluu native, and Kamehameha Schools alum heard his name called first. The junior catcher was picked up by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 28th-round. Rio was recently named first team All-Big West as a utility player. He recorded 22 runs, 15 RBI, with a .318 batting average during his junior campaign. With four doubles, a home run, and 26 walks, he also boasted a .383 on-base percentage.



The call came on his 21st birthday.

Redshirt sophomore, Dylan Thomas was selected later in the day. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Stopper of the Year semi-finalist was drafted in the 38th round by the Minnesota Twins. Thomas was the top closer in the Big West in 2018. He was tied for 11th in the nation in saves and also tied the Rainbow Warrior single-season record with 14 save in 18 appearances last season. He finished his sophomore campaign with a team-leading 1.85 ERA, and struck out 43 in 39 innings.



Both players have remaining playing eligibility with the Rainbow Warriors; two years left for Thomas and one for Rios.

