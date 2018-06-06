Local Connection: Hawaii's Healthcare Heroes

There's a lot of things we appreciate about our island home.

The great food, beautiful and healing ocean, the greatest weather on earth, close families, and most of all our Aloha Spirit and way of life.

And this time of year we also get to show gratitude for the caring health care professionals who are there for us when we can't care for ourselves.

Hawaii is the only state where there is an annual award where we, the public…can nominate someone outstanding in the healthcare industry.

It could be a doctor or nurse, social worker or pharmacist, nurses aid or physical therapist. Any healthcare professional who has left a special memory with their exceptional care for us or our Ohana.

This year Hawaii News Now is especially proud to be a sponsor of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii's fifth annual Hawaii Healthcare Heroes awards.

Once again, five Hawaii Healthcare Heroes will be selected from around the state. They will be honored at a dinner with more than 500 guests.

Think for a moment if there is a healthcare hero in your life you'd like to nominate. Fill out a simple nomination form which you can find by clicking here.

The deadline is June 15.

