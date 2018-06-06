Some 12,000 quakes have rattled the Big Island in the last month

Ongoing eruptions and earthquakes have damaged parts of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which remains closed. (Image: National Park Service)

The shaking is near constant. And sometimes it's severe.

For more than a month, the Big Island has been rattled by at least 12,000 quakes.

On Sunday alone, there were are record 500 tremors.

Most are centered at the summit of Kilauea volcano, and the vast majority are small (under magnitude 2.5).

But there have also been a number of bigger quakes.

The most recent happened Wednesday morning, when a 4.1-magnitude quake struck off the Hamakua Coast. No tsunami was generated.

Earlier this week, several temblors above 5.0-magnitude rocked the Big Island.

But the biggest quake so far associated with ongoing eruptions of Kilauea was on May 4, when a 6.9-magnitude tremor shook the island. The temblor was felt as far away as Oahu, and caused some minor damage.

Chip McCreery, director of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, said the quake was the largest to strike the Big Island since November 1975, when a tremor centered two miles off Kalapana Beach was measured at a magnitude 7.2.

This story will be updated.

