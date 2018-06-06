4.1 quake strikes off Big Island's Hamakua Coast, but no tsunami threat

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the Hamakua Coast of the Big Island on Wednesday morning, but it was not strong enough to generate a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake happened around 10:40 a.m.

The tremor comes as the Big Island has already been dealing with thousands of quakes near the summit of Kilauea as volcanic activity continues.

Officials said aftershocks may occur.

