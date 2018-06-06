The MBDA Business Center Honolulu, located at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, will co-host its 16th Annual Hawaii Small Business Forum on June 12th at the Honolulu Country Club. The Forum brings together representatives from various federal agencies to discuss contracting opportunities and updates to small businesses looking to start or expand opportunities as a federal contractor.

“This year, the forum committee has put together a packed agenda of information, resources and opportunities for small businesses looking to become successful government vendors,” said Dana Hauanio, director of the MBDA Business Center Honolulu. “The committee, made up of various federal agencies, looks to empower small businesses with information to increase access.”

This year’s event will include presentations on contracting opportunities with various federal agencies and departments—local and nationwide. Updates regarding federal procurement as well as small business initiatives from both state and federal representatives will be covered. Attendees will also have an opportunity to sign up for business matchmaking appointments with government agencies as well as large and small businesses.

For more information and to register for the event, visit https://hisbforum.eventbrite.com. The registration fee is $60 per person and includes continental breakfast and sandwich buffet for lunch. Tables for exhibitors are $150, which includes two participants. Sponsorships are also available.

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.