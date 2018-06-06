Trending - tricky statistic, mean obit and the story behind a viral picture

Howard Dicus said that the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics has an interesting NEW statistic. But it's not quite as interesting as it may at first seem. There are now 6.4 million Americans counted as unemployed – and 6.7 million job openings. That's more job openings than unemployed, for the first time ever. Unemployment has been falling for years. But millions have been dropping out of the work force. Washington doesn't count them as unemployed.

Not Obama's fault; not Trump's fault. We have jobs too few of us are trained for. We have low-paying jobs many people don't WANT to do.

Steve Uyehara shared an 80-year-old's obituary and said that it shows that some family wounds just don't go away. It reads, "Kathleen Dehmlow was born on May 19, 1938 to Joseph and Gertrude...She married Dennis Dehmlow at St. Anne's and had 2 children Gina and Jay."

But this is where it gets crazy.

"In 1962, she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California. She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were raised by her parents. She passed away on May 31, 2018, in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her." Ouch.

Grace Lee told the story behind a picture of a firefighter and a sleeping baby girl in his arm that went viral. The Washington Post reports that the picture is of Chris Blazek, a Chattanooga firefighter. The baby had apparently just been hysterically crying before he picked her up. He said she had been "screaming bloody murder". She had just been in a car accident with her two siblings and her pregnant mother. What you may not know is that earlier in the day, he had been fighting a fire for 3 hours in more than 80 degree heat. He stepped into the shower when he suddenly got the call about the car accident. He had to put his dirty clothes back on and run out the door. When he got on scene, the Post reports that he asked the mom for permission to help the kids. He picked up the baby to make sure she wasn't injured and looked around to see if things were under control. They were. The baby snuggled against him and fell asleep. That's when he decided he would just take a moment to rest. He had no idea that someone else took the picture.

