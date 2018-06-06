Business Report: New information on Big Island tourism cutbacks

This morning I have new guidance from the hotel industry, which reminds us that whenever you say something is UP you should also say "compared to what?"
+ Airlift is STILL almost 20% higher than last year.
+ Hotel occupancy is higher than last year – mid- to high-70's.
+ But they projected more – high-80's to 90% occupancy.
+ And hired accordingly.
+ Some people who expected more hours aren't getting them.
