Day 3 of Japanese royal couple visit: A trip to UH and the lo'i

Prince Akishino and wife Princess Kiko sit front row at a ceremony on Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

It's day three of the royal visit of Japan's Prince and Princess.

Prince Akishino and his wife Princess Kiko arrived on Oahu to commemorate 150 years since Japanese immigration to islands began.

On Wednesday, the royal couple is expected to visit the University of Hawaii at Manoa. There they'll meet with Japanese language students before touring the lo'i at the Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge.

The trip to the university comes after a meeting with Gov. Ige at Washington Place on Tuesday. Prince Akishino offered his deepest sympathy to those affected by Kilauea's eruption.

"Our thoughts are with those in hardship, and with those devoting themselves to relief operations and control. I do hope that the eruption will settle down, and the people in the affected areas can return to their daily lives as soon as possible," Prince Akishino said.

Prior to that, the royals planted a rainbow shower tree in Thomas Square.

"It's a very special, powerful day," said Caldwell at the ceremony Tuesday. "I hope it stands in time as a bridge between our two special places, and a reminder of how special we as a people."

The rainbow shower tree is now Honolulu's official tree.

Other stops earlier in the week included attending the opening of Bishop Museum's newest exhibit honoring Gannenmono, Hawaii's first Japanese plantation workers, the Ehime Maru Memorial and the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

"Hawaii and Japan have always had this relationship for many many years and generations and I think what this does is it shows that these ties are still very strong," President and CEO of Bishop Museum Melanie Ide said.

