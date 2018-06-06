51 years ago, a gold cross was lost. With luck and aloha, it's been found and returned

Abila hands over the cross to Morison at Ko Olina. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The small gold cross is reunited with its original owner 51 years later. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A California man has finally reclaimed a family heirloom he lost in Waikiki over five decades ago.

When Alexander Morison was 18, he lost a 14-Karat-gold cross. And 51-years-later, he's been reunited with it thanks to the kindness of an island resident.

Jon Abila found the cross while he was snorkeling. The Waikiki resident located the owner of the cross via social media.

Earlier this week, the two met at ko Olina for the exchange.

"I'm so proud that I got the cross back," Abila said. "It just makes me proud of myself that he's happy and I'm happy. Now we're friends forever."

Morison says he's going to minimize the risk of losing the cross again.

"I'll probably never where it again. I'm going to make a little glass case for it (and) put it next to my dad's pictures on the mantel," Morison said.

As a thank you, Morison gave Abila a painting of a shorebreak handmade by his sister.

"I've been so overwhelmed with gratitude -- what was going on with my mind, gratitude, the aloha spirit," Abila said.

The two plan to stay in touch.

