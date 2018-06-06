Forecast: Breezy trade winds, passing showers once again

Trade winds, partly sunny, passing showers. Expect a day much like yesterday.

There will be trade winds at 15-20 mph with passing showers and partly to mostly sunny skies.

Leeward will be your best bet for blue sky.

High in Honolulu will be about 85 degrees.

Trade winds are forecast to weaken tonight through Friday, then strengthen and become breezy once again over the upcoming weekend.

Trade showers could become more active Thursday through Saturday with a gradual drying trend possible by the end of the weekend.

Volcanic emissions (vog) from the Kilauea volcano could begin to lift northward toward the smaller islands Thursday night through Saturday.

Surf has dropped below advisory levels on south shores, but continue to be above summer averages.

Beware of box jellyfish along south and some west shores. Check with lifeguards before approaching the water.

Waves today will be 4-6 feet south, 2-4 feet east and west, 2 feet or less north.

Box jellyfish along south and some west shores through Friday.

Small craft advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

Special weather advisory for Pele's hair or volcanic glass from high-fountaining fissures in Leilani Estates. Be prepared for wind shift late Thursday and Friday, moving from east-northeast to east-southeast.

- Dan Cooke

