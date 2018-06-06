Drugs, speed possible factors in Ewa Beach hit-and-run

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Ewa Beach (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu police are investigating whether speed and drugs are possible factors in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist in Ewa Beach on Tuesday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kapolei Parkway and Keaunui Drive.

Police said the 64-year-old female bicyclist was in a crosswalk and had the signal to cross. That's when the driver allegedly ran a red light and struck the woman.

The driver then took off from the scene, police said, but he was later located about a mile away near the Ewa Villages Golf Course.

Police arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Arnold Ross Jr., for several counts, including first-degree negligent injury.

HPD said the woman may have fractured her leg.

Authorities are still investigating.

This story will be updated.

