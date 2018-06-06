Witnesses report cannon-like explosions in a fire at a Manoa residence

Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire in the backyard of a Manoa home early Wednesday morning.

The emergency call came in around 5:45 a.m. Seven units staffed with 26 personnel responded to the home on Seaview Rise.

Honolulu fire officials say upon their arrival, they discovered flames coming from an old, drained pool-like space. HFD says it measured 15 feet by 15 feet, and was six feet deep.

A home's occupant reportedly was using the space as a workshop, HFD said.

Crews quickly worked to extinguish the flames. The fire was out just before 6:10 a.m.

Witnesses reported hearing three cannon-like explosions as flames shot 30 feet into the air.

An HFD spokesperson doesn't know the exact cause of the explosion, but speculates possible workshop-type items may have caused it.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.