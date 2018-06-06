Lawsuit filed against Zippy's restaurants after data breach

HONOLULU (AP) - Two people have filed a class-action lawsuit against Hawaii restaurant chain Zippy's.

Zippy's alerted its customers April 27 that it experienced a data breach at all of its 25 restaurant, Napoleon's Bakery, Kahala Sushi and Pearl City Sushi locations. It also says credit and debit cards used to buy drinks at Pomaikai Ballrooms also may have been affected by the breach.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports lawyers who specialize in class-action petitions filed a lawsuit on behalf of Hawaii resident Joshua Bokelman and Suchandra Thapa, of Illinois, last week with the hope of representing others who are victims of the breach.

The lawsuit names FCH Enterprises Inc., owner of Zippy's Restaurants, as the defendant.

FCH Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kevin Yim says the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

