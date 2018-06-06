Uber presses customers, drivers to reject bill

HONOLULU (AP) - Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and push back on a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the bill, which is up for final vote Wednesday, would require the customer services director to establish a cap on how much ride-hailing drivers could charge during periods of "surge" or "dynamic" pricing, when demand is at its peak.

Uber and Lyft officials testified in council committees last month that such a cap would be the first such restriction imposed on the transportation network companies in the U.S.

