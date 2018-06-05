Man charged with manslaughter in fatal Ewa Beach shooting

Honolulu Police homicide detectives are investigating a death on Kaileole’a Drive in Ewa Beach.

John Hasselbrink was the victim of a shooting in April after mistakenly attempting to enter the shooter's home. (Image: Hasselbrink family)

Gregory Farr was charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing a man trying to get into his home in April. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Gregory Farr was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday. (Image: Honolulu Police Department)

Honolulu police charged Ewa Beach resident Gregory Farr with manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting at his Ewa Beach home.

On April 15, police were called when several people in a residential neighborhood heard shots fired around 3:15 a.m. Police say the victim, 41-year-old John Hasselbrink, was attempting to open the front door of the suspect's home on Kaileolea Drive when Farr opened fire.

Hasselbrink, a chief petty officer who served in the Navy at Pearl Harbor for 22 years, died at the scene.

On Tuesday, police charged Farr with manslaughter, and prosecutors also charged him for having an unregistered firearm.

