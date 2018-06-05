Ed Case joins crowded race for Congress, but some see him as a front-runner

Ed Case kicked off his campaign for Congress by sign waving in east Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Former Congressman Ed Case kicked off his campaign for Congress on Tuesday by sign waving in east Oahu.

The Democrat joins a crowded race that includes Lt. Gov. Doug Chin, state Sen. Donna Kim, Honolulu City Council Chair Ernie Martin and state House members Beth Fukumoto and Kaniela Ing.

Case said his years on Capitol Hill give him the advantage.

"I think voters remember my record, mostly they remember it favorably and I think they know what my leadership has been in Congress and in the state for many years,” Case said.

Some analysts agree.

"I think he's the favorite. I think if you're going to bet on this race then Ed Case is probably the person to bet on at this point,” said Colin Moore, a University of Hawaii political science professor.

But others said his unsuccessful attempt in 2006 to unseat then-Sen. Daniel Akaka and his failed campaigns for governor and Congress could hold him back.

"He's had such an up and down, up and down and up and down career that it's going to be difficult for him come back,” said longtime political observer Dan Boylan.

Analysts said his moderate philosophy and demographics will play key roles in this race.

“There is a large haole constituency out there in the state, it's 20 percent or so of the electorate,” said Boylan.

"If you look at the five or six people who are in the race now, there's not a haole, there's not a Caucasian in race.”

Moore added: "A lot of the candidates have shifted to the left but he's (a moderate) and … he's generally respected and his favorability rating is still high."

The primary election is Aug. 11.

