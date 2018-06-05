Japanese royal couple plant tree during whirlwind second day in Honolulu

Japan’s prince and princess are in Hawaii this week to mark the 150th anniversary of Japanese immigration to the islands.

The prince and princess of Japan greeted well-wishers Monday in Makiki. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Japanese royalty in Hawaii to mark 150 years since immigration to islands

The Japanese royal couple planted a rainbow shower tree in Thomas Square Garden with Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

It's been an event-filled visit for Prince Akishino and his wife, Princess Kiko, since they landed on Oahu earlier this week.

On Monday, the royal couple visited the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, and the Ehime Maru Memorial in Kakaako Beachfront Park.

And on Tuesday, the prince and princess got the chance to appreciate Hawaiian art and attend a tree planting ceremony.

Around 10:30, the royal couple viewed several pieces of art at the Holt Gallery, which features a variety of art pieces that include depictions of indigenous Hawaiians.

Later, the prince and princess attended a luncheon hosted by Mayor Kirk Caldwell. The luncheon was then followed by a tree planting ceremony at Thomas Square Garden.

At the ceremony, the prince and princess planted a rainbow shower tree, making a permanent mark in Honolulu. Caldwell said that the symbolic tree planting marks an important moment in history.

"It's a very special, powerful day," said Caldwell at the ceremony. "I hope it stands in time as a bridge between our two special places, and a reminder of how special we as a people."

