Hilo's Micah Bello drafted in 2nd round by Milwaukee Brewers in 20178 MLB Draft

Hilo’s own Micah Bello made a name for himself in the high school ranks as a standout baseball player, but now he has a lot more to prove after being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Bello was selected 73rd overall by the Brewers out of Hilo High School and is highly-regarded as a five-tool prospect moving forward.

With the 73rd selection in the 2018 #MLBDraft, the #Brewers selected Micah Bello from Hilo High School in Hawaii! #ThisIsMyCrew https://t.co/E3dsHTQhjO — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 5, 2018

Now that he has his chance to play professional baseball on the mainland, the sky's the limit for the Big Island native, who is getting love from some of Hawaii’s best baseball products.

Congratulations to Another Hilo boy on getting drafted! Small world Big Island!!!! https://t.co/pjX3V038iR — Kolten Wong (@KoltenWong) June 5, 2018

Going into Monday’s opening day of the draft, Bello was rated as the 121st draft prospect, per Baseball America. Bello had a scholarship offer to attend and play college baseball at St. Mary's, but will instead forego his college career for a shot at the big leagues.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.