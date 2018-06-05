County workers discover live snake near Hilo landfill

A non-venomous ball python was discovered in Hilo over the weekend (Image: Hawaii Department of Agriculture)

A live snake, measuring at 3.5 feet long, was captured in Hilo over the weekend, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said.

County workers discovered the snake, which has been identified as a non-venomous ball python, next to the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill.

The snake is now being transported to the DOA’s plant quarantine branch in Honolulu.

Ball pythons, which can grow up to 6 feet long, are native to west and west-central Africa and are known to subdue prey by coiling around it, causing death by suffocation. Their diet usually consists of small mammals and birds.

Snakes do not have any natural predators in Hawaii but pose a serious threat to the environment.

Large snakes can also be a danger to the public and small pets, officials say.

Anyone who discovers illegal animals should call the PEST hotline at (808) 643-7378.

