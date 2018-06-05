Large waves pounding south shores of islands

Large surf is pounding south shores this week (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

Large surf is pounding south shores this week, prompting officials to issue a high surf advisory.

The advisory is in effect for all south shores of the islands until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Surf is expected to reach up to 8 feet, forecasters said.

Officials are warning inexperienced swimmers to avoid the waters as strong, breaking waves are dangerous.

Lifeguards reported making 185 rescues in Waikiki.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.